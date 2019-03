Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has slammed the HSE for its response to the failings of St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

The Mental Health Commission pursued a legal action against the HSE off the back of an unannounced inspection last year.

The facility was found to be non-compliant in areas such as patient care and cleanliness.

The independent TD claimed that the HSE was incapable of carrying out the much needed upgrades to the hospital in a timely fashion.