McGrath calls for Health Minister to take HSE to task

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says it’s time for the Health Minister to stand up to the HSE.

He says the urgent need to reopen St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir needs to be driven home to Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Deputy McGrath says having HSE officials saying the hospital will re-open when Covid is gone isn’t acceptable.

“The problem is the Minister needs to grow a pair and stand up to the HSE and successive ministers haven’t.”

“Because we can get commitments from the Minister and you can get a letter from officialdom sending out this letter to me – just literally a ‘feck off job’. It’ll be open when Covid is over – Covid could be with us for two years. This is just not acceptable.”