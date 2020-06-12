Martin Browne highlights need for mental health unit in Clonmel

The Health Minister has heard renewed calls in the Dáil for the reopening of a dedicated mental health unit in Clonmel.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne has raised the issue with Simon Harris.

Acute in-patient services in St Michael’s ended in 2012, with services for people in south Tipperary instead offered from St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

Deputy Browne says that demand dictates that dedicated mental health services return to Clonmel:

“Tipperary has a lack of dedicated mental health services.”

“Last September there was a protest in Clonmel over the lack of mental health beds in Tipperary.”

“I would like to reiterate the call for the reopening of a dedicated mental health unit in Clonmel.”

“A county the size of Tipperary, Minister, having no full time mental health services is crazy and unfair so I want to ask the Minister if he can confirm that following the recent refurbishments of St Michael’s and the work on that unit will it be reopened as a dedicated mental health service after the Covid crisis.”