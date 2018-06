There are 50 patients waiting for a bed at University Hospital Limerick today.

The Dooradoyle hospital, which serves North Tipp, is the busiest in the country.

It’s followed by Cork University Hospital with 41 and Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore with 27.

There are just 2 patients on trolleys at South Tipp General in Clonmel this afternoon.

Nationally, there are 310 people in need of a bed, an increase of 11% on the same day last year when there were 280 patients on trolleys.