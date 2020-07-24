Marathon effort by Clonmel Gardaí for local charities

Efforts by Gardaí in the Clonmel District to raise funds for two local charities have been underway since 7 o’clock this morning.

They aim to collectively walk, run or cycle 3,000 kilometres in the space of 48 hours.

The funds raised will be split equally between Heidi Griffin from Clerihan and C-Saw in Clonmel.

2 year old Heidi has Cerebral Palsy – she is undergoing life changing surgery in the US which will hopefully result in her walking unassisted and pain free.

C-Saw is a voluntary organisation provides a service to help reduce the number of suicides in South Tipp by raising awareness of the issue and providing support to those in need.

Joe Leahy from C-Saw says they’re very appreciative of the efforts of Clonmel Gardaí as Covid-19 has impacted on their work.

“No more than any registered charity it’s affected our fundraising big time in the sense that we don’t have the money coming in that we need to sustain what we’re doing.”

“We’re also in the throes of expanding our services – we haven’t fully decided yet on what we’re doing but we’ll know more after Monday night when we have a meeting. We hope to expand our services then into wellness and different things that people may need – maybe motivational clinics or something like that. We just need to see which way we want to go.”