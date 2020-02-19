Man moved from trolley at UHL to trolley at Nenagh hospital

An elderly man was told there could be more than a ten-hour wait in University Hospital Limerick, while there was only one doctor on duty in the emergency department.

His family contacted the Midwest Hospital Campaign group and told them the man was later transferred from a trolley in Limerick to one in Nenagh.

Spokesperson Tanya De Vito McMahon spoke on Tipp Today earlier about the plight of the man.

This comes amidst news today that 85 people on trolleys in hospitals serving Tipperary today.

University Hospital Limerick is yet again the worst affected with 63, while South Tipp General has 22 patients without beds.

These patients are among 518 patients on trolleys around the country today, according to figures from the INMO.