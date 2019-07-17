Major step for St Conlon’s in Nenagh

A planning application is to be lodged shortly for the new St Conlon’s Nursing Home.

The 50 bed state of the art facility will cost in excess of €15 million and will double the capacity of the Nenagh nursing home.

It will also provide a range of other services including badly needed respite and rehabilitation beds and facilities.

Labour Health spokesperson and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says he has finally gotten confirmation that it will go to planning within a matter of days.

Deputy Kelly says the project will not be delayed by the cost overrun at the National Children’s Hospital.

He says the nursing home beside Nenagh Hospital will be a high class facility.