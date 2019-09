For the fifth day in a row there are over 60 people without a bed in University Hospital Limerick.

409 people are waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.

There are 63 patients without beds at UHL – making it the worst affected facility according to the INMO.

That’s followed by 48 at University Hospital Galway, and 43 at University Hospital Waterford.

South Tipp General in Clonmel has 20 patients without a bed today.