Major overcrowding at STGH and UHL

Hospitals throughout the country are experiencing severe delays, with those serving Tipperary reaching peak figures.

Management at South Tipp General have issued an appeal to the public to avoid the emergency department where possible.

University Hospital Limerick and St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny are the busiest nationally with more than 50 patients on trolleys.

UHL – which serves north Tipp – has 55 people waiting in the emergency department and in overflow areas of wards.

The Dooradoyle hospital was also shown to be the busiest hospital in the country in 2017 with almost 9,000 patients on trolleys overall.

South Tipp General in Clonmel has 45 patients on trolleys today and has issued an appeal to the public to only attend the ED in a genuine emergency.

Management at the hospital has asked that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hour’s service be consulted in the first instance.

According to the hospital, staff are trying to prioritise patient’s needs as the Emergency department has been under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation report 656 patients awaiting a bed throughout the country today.