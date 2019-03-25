Major overcrowding at hospitals serving the Premier

There are 90 patients without a bed at the two main hospitals serving Tipperary this afternoon.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are a total of 530 people being cared for on trolleys today.

Of these 50 are at University Hospital Limerick which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipperary.

40 people who have been admitted to South Tipp General in Clonmel are waiting for a bed.

University Hospital Galway is also suffering extreme overcrowding today with 47 patients on trolleys.