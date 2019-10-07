Major overcrowding in hospitals covering the Premier County

Over 100 patients are being cared for on trolleys at the main hospitals serving Tipperary.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation they are among 488 across the country that are without a bed this afternoon.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare is the worst affected with 68 people awaiting beds.

South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel has 37 patients being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in overflow areas of wards.

Nenagh Hospital has 2 patients without a bed this afternoon.