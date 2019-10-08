Major festival underway to promote mental health awareness in Tipp

This year’s South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Festival has dozens of community events, talks, workshops, sports event, theatre performances, pop-up cafés and much more.

Brigid Teehan is co-ordinator with the festival and explains how the events come together.



Sandra O’Mahony is Coordinator of the South Tipperary Involvement Centre, having suffered with her own mental health; Sandra told Tipp Today why mental health programmes are important.



Former Tipp U20s hurling manager and new Waterford Senior Hurling boss Liam Cahill led the way on a walk around the town of Clonmel yesterday as part of the events schedule.

Liam told Tipp FM it’s important to raise the awareness of mental health.

