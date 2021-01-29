Major concerns at ongoing delay in vaccinating staff at Nenagh Hospital

Approximately half of the staff at Nenagh Hospital remain without a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, as supplies remain limited.

UL Hospitals Group says that 154 workers there have received their first jabs in recent weeks, and that they’ll continue to issue as much vaccine as they can as soon as possible.

Almost 3,800 first doses have been administered to frontline staff at hospitals in the mid-west, as well as 863 second doses which started being rolled out this week.

Nurse at Nenagh Hospital, Louise Morgan Walsh says unvaccinated staff are continuing to treat Covid-19 patients there.

“A lot of my colleagues are extremely worried and anxious at the moment because as you know we have Covid patients and they are patient facing members of staff and they still haven’t been vaccinated.”

“I suppose the worrying thing is we probably won’t be for a significant time to come now due to the issues with supply.”