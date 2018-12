99% of children in need of disability assessment in South Tipperary have been left waiting for longer than 12 months.

That’s according to FF Cllr, and General Election Candidate Imelda Goldsboro, following an HSE response on the issue.

At the end of November, there were a total of 127 children waiting for assessment by early intervention or School Age Services – with 126 waiting longer than 12 months.

Cllr Goldsboro says some of those are waiting longer…