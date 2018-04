HSE claims that there were no plans to close the rehabilitation unit at St Patrick’s in Cashel have been rejected.

Earlier this week the executive issued a statement to Tipp FM saying talk of transferring patients to South Tipp General was without foundation.

At the time Deputy Michael Lowry had said 18 patients were to be moved from the unit due to the lack of medical cover.

The Independent TD says the crisis has been averted but he stands by his claims.