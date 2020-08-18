Lowry says over 70s will still be allowed to shop and go for walks

A Tipperary TD has moved to allay concerns that new recommendations to be issued for the Over 70’s could further isolate older people.

Tipperary Independent Deputy Michael Lowry says that the guidelines which have been reported today should not concern those over 70.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said that older people can still do everything they had been doing, but they just need to be cautious.

“There is no intention to further restrict the over 70s – they will still be able to go for their walk, to visit their family, go to the shop or go to a funeral if they wish to.”

“But there will be strong advice to the over 70s that they should shop at off peak hours and that they should avoid congregations. Mainly the advice that’s being given to the over 70s is for their own protection so there is going to be no further clampdown or restrictions imposed on the over 70s.”