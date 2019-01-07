Lowry: Modular unit was never going to be straightforward

The framework for the modular unit at South Tipp General Hospital should be on site by the end of the month.

Talk of the long awaited 40 bed unit first emerged in 2017 but overcrowding remains a huge issue.

Site drainage works for the unit in Clonmel are currently underway.

However the HSE says the unit won’t be operational until the 3rd quarter of this year.

Deputy Michael Lowry – who first unveiled plans for the modular unit – says it was never going to be plain sailing.



Deputy Lowry says despite criticism from some quarters it will happen.