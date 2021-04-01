Lowry: Family Carers overlooked once again

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says that the lack of vaccine prioritisation for family carers has been the “ultimate snub”.

The independent deputy was among a host of cross-party TDs to support a Sinn Féin motion calling for the hundreds of thousands of family carers to be bumped up the priority list.

The Government’s decision to introduce an age-based approach to vaccine priority has been criticised by family carers representatives.

Deputy Lowry says their ongoing plight makes them the “Cinderella” of frontline workers.

“They’re undervalued, unappreciated and all to often overlooked. Despite the service they provide they consistently remain on the bottom rung of the ladder when it comes to recognition.”

“We can never hope to pay family carers their true worth – no price can be placed on love, compassion and selflessness. However we can grant them the recognition they deserve.”

“The decision not to prioritise carers in the vaccination rollout has been the ultimate snub.”