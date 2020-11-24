Lowry: Dean Maxwell Home will not be closed by stealth

Fresh assurances have been given regarding the future of the Dean Maxwell nursing home in Roscrea.

Fears had been mounting that the facility was being closed by stealth, in favour of the development of a new community nursing home on the grounds of Nenagh Hospital.

Tipperary Independent Deputy Michael Lowry says he has now received assurances from the HSE that the Dean Maxwell home will not be closed but a decision has yet to be made regarding its redevelopment.

Development of the existing site is said to be the preferred option locally, although the HSE is drawing up a preliminary report on the prospect of a new build on the HSE owned site at Cre House on the Templemore Road.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Michael Lowry says the HSE will need to make a decision soon.

“He gave me an assurance that the HSE will not be allowed to close Dean Maxwell Home by stealth.”

“Local people and all the community groups inform me that the existing site is the preferred option for the local community for a new build or for an alteration so the HSE must now undertake the necessary surveys to make a conclusive decision once and for all.”