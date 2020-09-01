Locals unhappy with delay in reopening Carrick on Suir hospital

The HSE’s assertions that they need to retain St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir for Covid step down facilities doesn’t hold water according to a local activist.

The hospital has provided respite and palliative care facilities – however patients have been moved to other facilities in the region and staff transferred elsewhere.

Locals stopped their weekly protests at the hospital to coincide with the Dáil summer break and are now considering if they should resume.

Eddie Reade says claims that the hospital is still being held in case of a possible increase in Covid cases isn’t acceptable.

“No not anymore. We’ve been through it all and we’ve looked at it all. In the beginning we accepted that and we just looked for a date for the hospital to be reopened in the future.”

“Now with the beds gone into St Michael’s and with the amount of Covid patients – I know Tipperary is getting a lot but you’re looking at three beds down in Carrick on Suir that would be fit for Covid patients – you’ve got 30 odd beds in St Michael’s.”