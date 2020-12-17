Local’s say Carrick hospital is vital

“Brigid’s is not a building”

That’s the message from a Carrick woman who’s father and grandmother spent their last days in St Brigid’s Hospital.

Emma Collins comments come in the wake of the announcement by the HSE that respite and palliative care is to end at the facility.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier Emma said she was unsure about going on the radio today.

“But if it makes people realise that Brigid’s is not just a building. The politicians can talk about numbers and budgets but at the end of the day its real people and real families.”

“When I walked out of Brigid’s the day Daddy died I jokingly said to one of the staff ‘I hope I never see you ever again – I don’t ever want to come in’.”

“And now that it’s gone I’m devastated because I don’t want any family to be in the position we were in with no support and to feel alone – that they have nobody to turn to. St Brigid’s was there for us and I’d love it to be there for everybody else.”