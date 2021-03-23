Local transplant recipient highlights Organ Donor Awareness Week

A Tipperary student was among those sharing their stories at the launch of Organ Donor Awareness Week today.

21-year-old Tomas Caffrey from Holycross is a liver transplant recipient who features in the online webinar launch of the week, which starts this Saturday.

As part of Organ Donor Awareness Week, public sites across the country will be lit up in green including the buildings of the Carrick and Tipp-Cahir-Cashel Municipal Districts, as well as the Civic Offices and Town Hall in Clonmel.

The Irish Kidney Association estimates that at any one time in Ireland, there are between 550 and 600 people on waiting lists for organ transplants including heart, lung, liver, kidney and pancreas.