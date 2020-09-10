Local man takes on fundraising effort for C-SAW

A Clonmel man is preparing to take on a half-Ironman challenge to raise funds for local mental health services.

Cathal O’Reilly has signed himself up for his first undertaking of this kind in April of next year in Marbella as a fundraiser for C-SAW.

He has already set up the GoFundMe page and has set a target of €500.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, he says its important services like C-SAW are supported.

“In Tipperary in general there’s a lack of services. C-SAW are a voluntary service in Clonmel and they could do with all the support they can get and it’s a completely 100% a voluntary service.”

“I set a target of €500 – I think that’s a reasonable amount of money and obviously if we can raise more then well and good. “



The GoFundMe page is here