Local health and fitness expert says children need to return to outdoor activity immediately

A Tipperary health and fitness specialist says she’s “seriously disappointed” with the Government’s timeline for easing Covid-19 restrictions.

Outdoor training for children won’t resume until April 26th, while sports like golf and tennis will also only return on that date.

Clonmel-based Health and Fitness Ireland, works with children in over 200 schools across the country.

Its CEO, Muriel Cuddy, says that children need to return to outdoor activities immediately:

“Kids need to get back to their activities and if you see a day like today – beautiful weather – kids outside on grass and in basketball courts etc I cannot for the life of me see why that would not be okay.”

“We can talk about Covid – and everybody has done so well to get to here – but I think the mental health side of things and the anxiety being shown in the young generation at the minute is really worrying.”

“And the other thing is the fundamental movement, mobility, flexibility and even weight of kids is starting to become a worry.