Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick has been described as the worse it’s ever been – with 82 patients on trolleys today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say the number of people waiting for beds at UHL is the highest ever recorded in a hospital.

Meanwhile at South Tipp General in Clonmel – there are 35 patients without a bed today.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Health Committee Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly described the situation in Limerick as ‘discrimination’.