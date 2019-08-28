Lengthy delays expected at local Emergency Departments

There are 100 people without a bed today at the three main hospitals serving Tipperary.

They are among 504 patients waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

58 people who have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick are still without a bed this afternoon.

At South Tipp General in Clonmel the corridors around the Emergency Department are once again full of trolleys as frontline staff deal with 37 patients who have yet to be found a bed.

According to the INMO Nenagh General has 4 people on trolleys today.