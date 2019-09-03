Lengthy delays at ED’s serving Tipperary

Lengthy delays can be expected for those attending Emergency Departments covering the Premier County today.

Nearly a quarter of all patients being cared for on trolleys are at the three main hospitals serving Tipperary.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation report a total of 484 people who have been admitted to hospital are without a bed.

University Hospital Limerick – which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – accounts for 71 of these making it the most overcrowded in the country.

Another 43 are at South Tipp General in Clonmel while Nenagh hospital has three people on trolleys.