Large numbers on trolleys at UHL

University Hospital Limerick is once again the most overcrowded in the country, with 55 people there on trolleys this afternoon.

INMO figures show there are 166 admitted patients waiting for a hospital bed across the country, none of whom are at South Tipperary General or Nenagh General Hospitals.

When it comes to Covid-19, UHL or South Tipp General currently have no cases of the virus on site according to latest figures.

The total number of cases in Tipperary is 543, a figure which has remained unchanged since July 6th.