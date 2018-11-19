Lack of reassurance from HSE on fresh cancer scandal disappointing – Kelly

A Dublin hospital has ordered a review after a new controversy hit the country’s cancer screening services at the weekend.

Crumlin Children’s Hospital is investigating how a woman battling ovarian cancer, only discovered last month that she’d tested positive for a genetic cancer indicator nearly a decade ago.

The hospital’s management has apologised, saying it wants to reassure other patients who’ve undergone testing, that it wasn’t a testing error, but a transcription error.

They believe it was an isolated incident, but are reviewing all BRACA genetic cancer tests as a precaution.

Labour Party Health Spokesperson, Alan Kelly, says the lack of reassurance coming from the HSE is disappointing: