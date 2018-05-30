Lack of mental health support in Tipperary highlighted

The ongoing battle for mental health services to be restored in Tipperary is continuing ahead of a protest march in Clonmel next week.

On Tipp Today this morning, Caroline spoke about her brother James, who died by suicide last year.

Since his death, she’s become involved with the Tipperary Fights for Mental Health Services group – and has met Minister Jim Daly to speak to him about the lack of mental health services in Tipperary – however, she hasn’t had any follow up from him.

The group has planned a protest march for improved services in Tipperary next Saturday – June 9th.

Caroline has warned that people, like her brother James, are dying due to the lack of proper supports…