Patients in the rehabilitation unit at St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel are having to be moved to South Tipp General.

It’s claimed the lack of a GP has forced hospital management in Cashel to make the decision to close the unit.

18 patients are due to be transferred on Friday to the Clonmel hospital which is already severly overcrowded.

Locum doctors have been covering the rehab facility for the last 12 months.

However Deputy Michael Lowry says the situation came to a head yesterday.