Kelly questions timing of leaks on cervical check labs

There are calls for the Government to assure women and families affected by the Cervical Check scandal that they will see the Scally report before it’s published.

Labour’s Alan Kelly says the timing of leaks surrounding the contract negotiations with US labs is ‘deeply concerning’.

The report – which is expected to outline who knew what and why – is due out on Wednesday.

However reports over the weekend also revealed that contracts may not be renewed for screening laboratories in the US due to demands to underwrite the legal costs of previous and future medical negligence cases.

Labour’s Health spokesperson Tipperary TD Alan Kelly – says any attempt to link the two is worrying:

Deputy Kelly is also adamant the screening programme must continue.