Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says large chunks of the inquiry into CervicalCheck will now be irrelevant because of a delay in examining smear tests.

A review of more than 3,000 cancer tests has yet to begin and won’t be finished in time to help the Scally Inquiry.

New figures also show the number of women affected by the scandal has risen to 221.

Deputy Kelly says the independent review of smear tests should have started months ago.