Kelly questions apparent Fianna Fail change of heart on nurse strike

A Tipperary TD has accused Fianna Fail of contradicting themselves in relation to the nurse’s strike.

The INMO has voted to take a 24 hour industrial action on January 30th.

Deputy Alan Kelly made his comments in relation to Fianna Fail’s stance on the proposed strike, as the party now seems to be in favour of appeasing the nursing sector.

He made reference to Deputy Stephen Donnelly’s remarks in the Dail in July, where he claimed that nurses were paid well in Ireland.

Following that, the Labour Health spokesperson vented his frustration at the fact that Fianna Fail appeared to be sitting on the fence rather than taking clear action.

He felt the party’s response to the looming crisis was poor.