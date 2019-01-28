Kelly critical of delay in cervical check screening

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly is among the many criticising the government for its handling of the cervical check scandal today.

Deputy Kelly added his voice to that of a protest group calling for the delay in screening test results to be addressed with urgency.

The 221 group, which represents those affected by the screening problems, has labelled the current situation as totally unacceptable.

The delay in those receiving their results has been attributed to the policy of outsourcing the process to foreign labs.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, the Labour Spokesperson for Health stressed the importance of bringing the screening process back to Ireland.