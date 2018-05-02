Kelly calls for Commission of Investigation into Cervical Check scandal

The Taoiseach says there needs to be a redress scheme for the women affected by the Cervical Check scandal.

Leo Varadkar also asked for time and space for the government to consider how best to launch an inquiry into the false negatives.

The 1,500 cases of cervical cancer that have not been looked at will be audited by the end of May and the director of Cervical Check is no longer in the role, according to the Taoiseach.

Labour’s health spokesperson – Tipperary TD Alan Kelly – says there needs to be a Commission of Investigation announced to get to the bottom of things.



Cashel-based solicitor Cian O’Carroll – who represented Vicky Phelan – says he expects the findings of any investigation to be staggering.