Jigsaw to discuss outreach programme with Tipp youths

Jigsaw – the mental health support group for young people – has moved to reassure people that they are fully committed to getting their base in Thurles up and running.

The plans have hit a number of stumbling blocks but the news last month that a lease was signed for a premises in the town was seen as a very positive step forward.

In a statement to Tipp FM the organisation says the fit out of the building at the Technology Park on the Racecourse Road has gone to tender and should be starting in around 6 weeks’ time and will take up to two months to complete.

Nearly all of the staff have been recruited for the centre with the first members of the team taking up their posts in late April.

Jigsaw stress that an Outreach service in Clonmel and Nenagh remains firmly part of their plan in Tipperary as part of the suite of options that we hope to bring to young people.

Later this month they intend to bring together a group of young people from across the county to discuss what outreach will look like in a Tipperary context, and how Jigsaw can deliver its service in a way that is most accessible for them.