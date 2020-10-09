International Mental Health Week events taking place in Tipperary

You’re being urged to get involved in many local events this weekend as part of International Mental Health Week.

The HSE South East has been overseeing the schedule of activities this week, which include online wellness workshops, parenting webinars and yoga.

North Tipperary Mental Health Week is also taking place this week to highlight services in the north of the county.

HSE Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention in South East Community Healthcare, Tracey Nugent, has been outlining what events are taking place later today.

“The ETB are hosting an online yoga workshop in the morning – that’s available through www.fetchcourses.ie so people can just log on to that.”

“There’s an all-day national seminar that’s being hosted the National Suicide Research Foundation – that’s all in relation to suicide, self-harm and mental health. There’ll be some really good new research presentations at that. That’s going on for the day so you could probably dip in and out, there’s some really good workshops happening.”