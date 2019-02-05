INMO strike to impact on 50,000 patients

Health services across Tipperary face major disruption today as members of the INMO stage a second day of strike action.

Nationally 37,000 nurses and midwives are involved in the action over staffing levels and pay with South Tipp General, Nenagh Hospital and other HSE facilities in the Premier County among those hit.

Up to 50,000 people will be affected by the action.

All outpatient appointments, surgeries and routine community nursing activities are cancelled.

Local injury units, and nurse-led day centres for older people and those with disabilities are closed.

The advice is to stay away from emergency departments.

Last night the INMO rejected a suggestion from Health Minister Simon Harris and Finance Minister Paschal Donohue for talks on issues other than pay.

Michael Doherty is a Professor of Law at NUI Maynooth.

He says it’s hard to see how the issue can be resolved without addressing pay.