INMO call for intervention at UHL

The INMO says that the current level of overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick “will almost certainly spread the virus and put staff and patients in danger.”

The comments come as 81 patients are on trolleys at the Dooradoyle hospital, more than one-third of the national figure of 234 today.

The hospital with the next highest figure is Cork University Hospital on 28, while there are no patients on trolleys at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations, Mary Fogarty, says “national government need to urgently intervene in UHL”.