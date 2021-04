The number of patients without a bed at public hospitals has risen by over 26% in the last 24 hours.

Today’s figures show a total of 316 patients being cared for on trollies across the country, up 67 since yesterday.

University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare, has 63 of these, an increase of 10 patients from Monday.

Both South Tipperary General Hospital and Nenagh Hospital have no patients without a bed today.