Importance of reopening Nenagh and Ennis EDs highlighted

A Nenagh based local election candidate has highlighted the importance of reopening the Nenagh and Ennis A&E units.

Sinn Fein’s Damien O’Donoghue claimed that it was the only solution to alleviate the constant strain on Limerick’s emergency department.

University Hospital Limerick frequently tops the list of hospitals suffering from severe overcrowding.

Mr O’Donoghue felt it was the only way to relieve the chaos at UHL.

Meanwhile 478 patients are on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.

According to the INMO, the worst affected is University Hospital Limerick with 61 people waiting for beds…up from 56 yesterday.

Overcrowding has eased at South Tipp General – the Clonmel hospital has 29 patients on trolleys today, down from 44 on Tuesday.