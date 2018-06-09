Huge turnout for Tipperary mental health protest march

Over 1,000 people took to the streets of Clonmel this afternoon as part of a campaign to restore mental health services in County Tipperary.

The march was organised by the Tipperary’s Fight for Mental Health group, following an overwhelming response to their recent meeting at the Clonmel Park hotel.

They aimed to highlight the lack of services in the county which – with a population of 161,000 – doesn’t have a single crisis bed.

Crowds gathered at the Main Guard before marching up Irishtown and down the Western Road past the entrance to South Tipp General Hospital.

Speaking to Tipp FM Margaret from Cashel explained why she was taking part.