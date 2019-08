The HSE is warning that there’s no such thing as a ‘bad batch’ of drugs.

It says poor quality drugs shouldn’t be blamed when someone dies from an overdose.

The Health Service says people need to realise all drugs are dangerous.

It follows the death of Clonmel teenager Jack Downey after he took a substance at the recent Indiependence Festival in Mitchelstown.

Dr Eamon Keenan from the HSE’s Addiction Services says if people are going to take drugs, they want them to be safe.