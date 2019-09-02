HSE Capital Plan will see funding committed to Tipp projects

A number of Tipperary projects will be brought to tender with funding from the HSE’s Capital Plan.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister Simon Harris and Minister Paschal Donoghue will unveil the plan today.

The HSE Capital Plan includes investment in mental health services in Clonmel, with progress on the Crisis House and the conversion of the vacant mental health unit to the Outpatients Department at the South Tipperary General Hospital.

Community nursing units in Cashel, Clonmel and Nenagh have also received funding commitments while the final phase of the Raheen community nursing unit refurbishment is also included.

Speaking on Tipp Today Fine Gael candidate for Tipperary, Mary Newman Julian said this HSE Capital plan is a commitment of funding to bring these projects to tender.