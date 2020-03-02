HSE called on to clarify if there is a corona virus case in Tipperary

A Tipperary TD says he’s not scaremongering by asking the HSE to come clean and give the public full information about possible Corona Virus outbreaks in the Premier County and nationwide.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne says people deserve to know where an outbreak occurs.

He is particularly critical of the HSE’s decision not to name the Dublin school at the centre of Ireland’s first confirmed case of Covid 19 when it was freely available on social media.

Deputy Browne says the HSE needs to clarify if there is a case of corona virus in Tipperary.

Tipp FM News asked the newly elected Cashel TD if he had any reason to believe there was an outbreak of corona virus in Tipperary.