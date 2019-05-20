Hospitals serving Tipperary among most overcrowded

Photo © Pat Flynn

Two hospitals serving the people of County Tipperary are suffering from overcrowding today.

University Hospital Limerick is once again the worst hit hospital in the country.

According to the I-N-M-O trolley watch 332 admitted patients are waiting for beds across the country this morning.

216 are waiting in the emergency departments, while a further 116 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Currently, there are 49 people waiting for a bed in University Hospital Limerick with a further 35 in South Tipperary General Hospital.