Hospitals serving Tipperary affected by overcrowding

486 patients are waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 351 people are waiting in emergency departments, while 135 are in wards.

University Hospital Limerick – which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipperary – is the worst hit with 44 patients waiting on trolleys.

Patients attending the ED at South Tipp General in Clonmel can also expect delays today – staff there are dealing with 28 patients who are without a bed.