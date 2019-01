541 people are on trolleys in hospitals across the country today, up from 456 on Friday.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation the worst-hit hospital is University Hospital Limerick which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipperary.

55 people are waiting for beds at the Dooradoyle hospital.

It’s followed by 42 at Cork University Hospital and 37 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

South Tipp General in Clonmel is next in line with 36 patients without a bed today.