391 admitted patients are waiting for beds this afternoon according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

283 of these are waiting in emergency departments while 108 are in wards elsewhere in hospital across the country.

Once again the main hospitals serving Tipperary top the list.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp – is the most overcrowded with 43 patients without a bed.

South Tipp General in Clonmel is next in line with 29 people being cared for on trolleys.